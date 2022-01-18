Brian Luwaga
16:18

Police Investigates Death of Mother, Baby at Luwero Hospital

18 Jan 2022, 16:17 Comments 137 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Specioza Nabasinga who died after ceaserian operation

Specioza Nabasinga who died after ceaserian operation

In short
Isah Ssemwogerere the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says that Police have opened up a Death Enquiry File to establish how the woman died but they are yet to prefer any case against doctors at Luwero hospital.

 

Tagged with: death of mother and baby
Mentioned: Luwero Hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.