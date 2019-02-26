Wambuzi Reacheal
Police Investigates Death of Swedish National

26 Feb 2019, 07:22 Comments 131 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Late. Takis Pacis's home along Kisinja road in Jinja district. Wambuzi Reacheal

Diana Nandawula, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying they are working with the Swedish embassy to conduct postmortem to ascertain the cause of the deceaseds death.

 

