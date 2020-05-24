Police Investigates Kapchorwa Businessman Shooting

In short
Moses chelangat, the LCI chairperson of Chenwach Village says that he heard gunshots at around 10 pm which he ignored because he thought the night time curfew patrol team was at work. He added that he was equally surprised when residents woke him up in the morning with reports that one of them had been shot dead.
Police Investigates Kapchorwa Businessman Shooting24 May 2020, 16:54 Comments 123 Views Kapchorwa, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.