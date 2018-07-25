Land Broker Under Probe for Ugx 3 Billion Fraud

The suspect Juma Kayondo being led to Kira Division Police station after being rescued from a mob two weeks ago. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Preliminary police findings reveal that Kayondo Alias Prince has been masquerading as a landowner and selling ghost land to unsuspecting members of the public. For example, in June 2018 Kayondo allegedly defrauded one David Asubu of 900 million Shillings when he sold him a six-acre piece of Land in Kitiko Kira Municipality in Wakiso District yet he did not own the land.