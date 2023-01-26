Police Investigates Mysterious Death of Two Brothers in Soroti

In short
Moses Olang, the District Police Commander of Soroti says the Police are hunting for the said witch doctor on charges of murder. He says that the suspect was paid two million shillings by Emoru to try to rescue the lives of the deceased but in vain.
Police Investigates Mysterious Death of Two Brothers in Soroti26 Jan 2023, 17:58 Comments 124 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: DPC Moses Olang daeth of brothers in agaya village, soroti theft of cattle in teso witchcraft in soroti
Mentioned: Soroti district
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.