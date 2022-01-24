Ephraim Kasozi
Police Investigates Two School Fires in Wakiso

24 Jan 2022 Wakiso, Uganda
Part of the domitry that was burnt by fire at Nanziga SDA Primary School in Wakiso District

In short
One of the incidents occurred at St. Cecilia Primary School at Kikajjo Zone, Masajja Parish in Makindye-Ssabagabo on Sunday, while the other was recorded at Nanziga SDA Primary School in Maya on Monday. Both incidents affected the boys’ dormitories.

 

