Police Investigates Two School Fires in Wakiso

In short
One of the incidents occurred at St. Cecilia Primary School at Kikajjo Zone, Masajja Parish in Makindye-Ssabagabo on Sunday, while the other was recorded at Nanziga SDA Primary School in Maya on Monday. Both incidents affected the boys’ dormitories.
Police Investigates Two School Fires in Wakiso24 Jan 2022, 17:08 Comments 77 Views Wakiso, Uganda Education Report
