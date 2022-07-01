EDSON KINENE
Police Probe Gen Tumwine for Obstructing a Court Order and Releasing a Suspect

1 Jul 2022, 16:57 Comments 213 Views Kazo, Uganda Court Updates

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, says the Bailiffs who were in the company of the Police officers from Kazo Police station were intercepted by Military Vehicles along the Kazo Rwemikoma Road at the Junction that heads to Gen Tumwine’s home who stopped them from executing the court order.

 

