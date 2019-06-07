Dominic Ochola
18:04

Police Investigating Gulu District Speaker over Defilement

7 Jun 2019, 17:56 Comments 109 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Politics Crime Interview

In short
Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN that the matter is before the Resident States Attorney-RSA for legal advice.

 

Tagged with: Gulu District Council Speaker John Okwonga
Mentioned: Gulu Central Police Station Koro Primary School Unyama Sub County aswa river region police laroo division

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.