Police Investigating Operations of Development Channel

The inquiry registered under GEF 30/2018 was instituted by detectives at Kira Road Police station following complaints by clients and suppliers who have not been paid for seven months.
Police Investigating Operations of Development Channel24 Aug 2018, 07:55 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Development Channel Director Charles Lambert at Kira Road Police Station on Wednesday Login to license this image from 1$.
