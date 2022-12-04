Hafitha Issa
Police Investigating Subaru Driver who Rammed Into Lord Mayor's Home

4 Dec 2022 Kampala, Uganda

In short
According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire, the accident happened on Saturday at around 7pm when a vehicle, Subaru Silver in colour with plate number UAJ 704K allegedly lost control and rammed into the residence of the Lord Mayor along Lukwago Road in Mengo, Lubaga division. 

 

