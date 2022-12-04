In short
According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire, the accident happened on Saturday at around 7pm when a vehicle, Subaru Silver in colour with plate number UAJ 704K allegedly lost control and rammed into the residence of the Lord Mayor along Lukwago Road in Mengo, Lubaga division.
Police Investigating Subaru Driver who Rammed Into Lord Mayor's Home
4 Dec 2022
