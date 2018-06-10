In short
The Jinja District Police Commander, Martin Mbabazi, says they have launched a manhunt for the woman believed to have stolen the baby.
Jinja Police Launches Manhunt for Stolen Baby
Jinja central police DPC, SP.Martin Mbabazi(L) interrogates Apio Agnes and her husband, Basalirwa Najib on saturday. Login to license this image from 1$.
