Jinja Police Launches Manhunt for Stolen Baby

10 Jun 2018, 12:22 Comments 163 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Jinja central police DPC, SP.Martin Mbabazi(L) interrogates Apio Agnes and her husband, Basalirwa Najib on saturday. Wambuzi Reacheal

Jinja central police DPC, SP.Martin Mbabazi(L) interrogates Apio Agnes and her husband, Basalirwa Najib on saturday.

In short
The Jinja District Police Commander, Martin Mbabazi, says they have launched a manhunt for the woman believed to have stolen the baby.

 

