Police Constable Paul Mwanga, an officer attached to the Field Force Unit, is alleged to have shot and killed Stephen Ntagahorero and injured Desiderio Munyaneza and Ponsiano Maniragaba, all residents of Gikoro village in Nyakabande Sub County.
Police Issues Public Apology for Kisoro Shooting
Asan Kasingye checking on one of the casualities at mutorele hospital Login to license this image from 1$.
