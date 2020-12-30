Police Issues Ultimatum to Unregistered Journalists

In short
The statement dated 30th December 2020 and signed by Maj.Gen. Paul Lokech the Deputy Inspector General of Police informs all accredited journalists that zonal and territorial commanders of the Police have been availed the list of all successfully accredited journalists for ease of verification.
Police Issues Ultimatum to Unregistered Journalists30 Dec 2020, 23:38 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
