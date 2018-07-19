In short
According to Kiiza, the thugs open fire to scare off on lookers before they sped off in a Toyota premio vehicle towards Nakalama trading center and branched off to a murram road. Police pursued the thugs and intercepted them at Kasolo village in Bulamagi Sub County leading to a fierce shot in, which one thug was killed.
Police Kill Armed Thug
