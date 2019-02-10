Dear Jeanne
11:50

Police Lacks Central Database For Wanted Persons

10 Feb 2019, 11:38 Comments 247 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Some of the wanted persons. The two are wanted for the kidnap and murder of Susan Magara Dear Jeanne

Some of the wanted persons. The two are wanted for the kidnap and murder of Susan Magara Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirms the absence of a centralized database for wanted suspects. He however, says they have developed a Criminal Record Management System, which is already being tried in Kampala Metropolitan Policing area before it is rolled out to all police stations.

 

Tagged with: police station investigation database filing cabinet
Mentioned: uganda police old kampala central police station criminal investigations crms fred enanga uganda police forces centre for policy studies kira division luweero central police station kampala police spokesperson management system kampala metropolitan policing whatsapp

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.