Police Lacks Central Database For Wanted Persons

In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirms the absence of a centralized database for wanted suspects. He however, says they have developed a Criminal Record Management System, which is already being tried in Kampala Metropolitan Policing area before it is rolled out to all police stations.
Police Lacks Central Database For Wanted Persons10 Feb 2019, 11:38 Comments 247 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Some of the wanted persons. The two are wanted for the kidnap and murder of Susan Magara Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.