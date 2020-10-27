Solomon Okabo
Police Launches Manhunt for Lira Businessman for Illegal Possession of Six Guns

27 Oct 2020, 14:02 Comments 91 Views Lira, Uganda Security Business and finance Crime Updates
Police officers from Lira Central Police Station inspecting Akena's shop

In short
On Tuesday morning, heavily armed police officers from Lira Central Police Station stormed the suspect’s motorcycle and vehicle spare parts shop along Bala Road where he was said to be in possession of an illegal pistol.

 

