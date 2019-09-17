Police Legal Director Takes Over File of Officers Arrested in Nagirinya Murder

In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says Twaruhukwa has taken over the case because he is the Legal Director of Uganda Police Force-UPF whose guidance is vital in ensuring that the accused officers are prosecuted as directed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni last week.
Police Legal Director Takes Over File of Officers Arrested in Nagirinya Murder17 Sep 2019, 15:30 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Youeri Kaguta Museveni Professional Standards Unit Francis Lubowa CCTVs Directorate of Public Prosecution Koprian Kasolo Johnson Lubega Hassan Kisekka alia Masada Nassif Kalyango alia Muwonge Legal Services Uganda Police Force murder of Maria Nagirinya Erasmus Twaruhukwa Ronald Kitayimbwa Assistant Superintendents of Police Police Constables Ben Mukwaya Police Spokesperson Legal Director of Uganda Police Force Director of Human Rights Kingdom Minister Rubaga Division
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.