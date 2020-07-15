Police Links Gruesome Murders to 28 Criminal Gangs

In short

Top on the list of the criminal gangs dismantled in 2019 is the Kasolo Kopriano a.k.a Arsenal. The group is accused of orchestrating the kidnaps and murders recorded at Katwe police station on CRB 1422/2019. Kasolo’s gang is accused of among other crimes kidnapping and killing social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronnie Kitayimbwa, from Lungujja, in August last year.