Police Loan Restrictions only Meant to Sieve Ineligible Applicants -Omoding

In short
Police officers said they were being told that there is a ban on loans and withdrawals because of ongoing efforts by the SACCO’s new administration to sort out issues of unbalanced accountability records including the unpaid three billion shillings of food served to police officers through the Exodus Canteen.
Police Loan Restrictions only Meant to Sieve Ineligible Applicants -Omoding22 Jun 2020, 14:28 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.