Police Maintains Heavy Deployment in Kamwokya

This is the second day that police is engaging ghetto residents in running battles, heated with tear gas and gunshots. The residents are protesting against the arrest and detention of Robert Kyagulanyi, the Kyadondo East MP who enjoys massive support from the suburb, commonly known as the Ghetto.
