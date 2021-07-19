Namugabi Eva
Police, Makerere University Partner to Offer Masters Degrees for Commanders

MOU signing between Prof Nawangwe and police director human resource Goloba

In short
According to Golooba, their partnership with the UN University of Peace is ending this month of July and this is the major reason they had to sit and resolve to work with Makerere University to ensure that the police officers are helped to execute their duties professionally, with a local University.

 

