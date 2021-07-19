Police, Makerere University Partner to Offer Masters Degrees for Commanders

In short
According to Golooba, their partnership with the UN University of Peace is ending this month of July and this is the major reason they had to sit and resolve to work with Makerere University to ensure that the police officers are helped to execute their duties professionally, with a local University.
Police, Makerere University Partner to Offer Masters Degrees for Commanders19 Jul 2021, 18:35 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
