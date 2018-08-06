In short
On Wednesday August 1st 2018, the Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, Grace Akullo informed the Police and Advisory Committee-PAC that the department is still closed despite the fact that the case was dismissed from Court.
Police Management Reopens Anti-Narcotic Department Offices Top story6 Aug 2018, 07:33 Comments 262 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
police spokesperson Emilian Kayima displays cocaine exhibit at Entebbe Aviation police in 2016 Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.