Police Maps Out Hotspots Ahead of Christmas Season

In short
Paul Kangave the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says that the crime hotspots are Kasana trading centre in Luweero town, selected zones in Wobulenzi, Kikyusa, Kiwoko, Semuto and Nakasongola town council among others.
Police Maps Out Hotspots Ahead of Christmas Season21 Dec 2018, 18:36 Comments 155 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Interview
Mable Asingwire the Savannah Regional Traffic Officer and Paul Kangave the Regional Spokesperson speaking to URN On Friday Afternoon Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.