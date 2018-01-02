Police: Mbale Sheikh Was Mentally Ill, Drowned

In short
The Muslim cleric in Mbale district who was found dead a day after he went missing could have been mentally ill, the Uganda Police has said. The body of Sheikh Issa Wampongo, a duat teacher at Yusra Primary School in Nakaloke, and a businessman in Mbale district, was this morning found lying in a stream in Kachumbala in Bukedea district at a place called Kireka, Mailo Mukaga.
Police: Mbale Sheikh Was Mentally Ill, Drowned2 Jan 2018, 17:47 Comments 535 Views Mbale, Uganda Crime Updates
Lwere swamp where Sheikh Issa Wampongo's body was found. Login to license this image from 1$.
