Police: Mbale Sheikh Was Mentally Ill, Drowned

The Muslim cleric in Mbale district who was found dead a day after he went missing could have been mentally ill, the Uganda Police has said. The body of Sheikh Issa Wampongo, a duat teacher at Yusra Primary School in Nakaloke, and a businessman in Mbale district, was this morning found lying in a stream in Kachumbala in Bukedea district at a place called Kireka, Mailo Mukaga.