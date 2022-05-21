Police Mount Checkpoints to Screen ‘Strangers’ In Omoro Ahead of By-election

In short
According to Mudong, the checkpoints will help Police to screen people especially those who are strangers and entering Omoro District at the time campaigns are ongoing and a by-election around the corner.
Police Mount Checkpoints to Screen ‘Strangers’ In Omoro Ahead of By-election21 May 2022, 16:07 Comments 75 Views Omoro, Uganda Northern Politics Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Checkpoints Omoro Byelection
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.