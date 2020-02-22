Police Moves to Redesign Female Officers’ Uniform

In short
Police said that in order to minimize attacks on female officers, they are considering a request by top to redesign the uniform. The changes will see female officers wear uniforms designed like ordinary women suits, have head capes that appear more like head veils and light shoes.
Police Moves to Redesign Female Officers’ Uniform22 Feb 2020, 13:30 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
