Police Names 15 Prime Suspects in Greater Masaka Murders

In short
The victims of the six prime suspects in Masaka City killings include Mukasa Idrisa who was a resident of Kikungwe, Mugerwa Francis alias Kizza who was a resident of Setala village, Kakooza Sulaiman who was a resident of Senya, Nampijja Muhangaza 78, who was a resident of Kasali, Yeye Peter who was a resident of Bisanje village, Mulindwa Mad 44, who was a resident of Kiteredde and Nakato Maria a resident of Kalagala.
Police Names 15 Prime Suspects in Greater Masaka Murders30 Aug 2021, 16:44 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Greater Masaka machete killin
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.