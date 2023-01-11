In short
According to Mwanga, they delayed to identify the mob victims since they burnt beyond recognition. “The only person we identified fast was Ayoo Robert because his identity card didn’t burn wholesomely. It’s actually from Ayoo that we were able to trace and identify the other victims”, Mwanga said.
Police Names Victims of Mob Action in Soroti Top story11 Jan 2023, 17:17 Comments 118 Views Soroti, Uganda Security Updates
