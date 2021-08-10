Wambuzi Reacheal
Three Suspected Gang Leaders Arrested in Jinja

10 Aug 2021 Jinja, Uganda

In short
The operations were prompted by leads provided by Paul Ogesa, the overall leader of Wakanda, a criminal gang, which specializes in snatching bags from women, house break-ins, drug abuse and syndicated aggravated robberies. The suspects surround villages armed with machetes and order their victims to surrender their valuables.

 

