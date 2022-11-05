Police Officer, 3 others Charged with Murder of Young Indian Businessman, Remanded

In short
On interrogation by detectives, Gumizamu reportedly said he was hired by a businessman at 20 million Shillings to murder Kuntaj. The Kisoro Chief Magistrate could not let him take a plea as the case is beyond the jurisdiction of his court.
Police Officer, 3 others Charged with Murder of Young Indian Businessman, Remanded5 Nov 2022, 17:52 Comments 141 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Court Updates
