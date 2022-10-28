Samuel Amanya
Police Officer Arrested for Shooting Indian Businessman Dead in Kisoro

28 Oct 2022 Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda
Scene of crime (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

The officer, identified as Eliod Gumizamu, attached to the Nyakabande Refugee Transit Centre is alleged to have shot and injured Patel Kunjaj, a 24-year-old Indian national who operates a Hardware shop in Kisoro municipality on Thursday afternoon. Kunjaj died moments later.

 

