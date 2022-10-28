Police Officer Arrested for Shooting Indian Businessman Dead in Kisoro

In short
The officer, identified as Eliod Gumizamu, attached to the Nyakabande Refugee Transit Centre is alleged to have shot and injured Patel Kunjaj, a 24-year-old Indian national who operates a Hardware shop in Kisoro municipality on Thursday afternoon. Kunjaj died moments later.
Police Officer Arrested for Shooting Indian Businessman Dead in Kisoro28 Oct 2022, 07:09 Comments 262 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Crime Security Updates
