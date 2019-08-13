Kukunda Judith
Police Officer Charged For Extorting UGX 100,000

Number 30973 Detective Sergeant Alyanga Tom Embish at the Anti Corruption Court in Kampala

The detective attached to Lugazi Police Station in Buikwe District alleged extorted a sum of 100,000 Shillings from a one Innocent Mwebaze, as an inducement not to register a case of obtaining money by false pretence which had been filed by one Violet Nakalyana.

 

