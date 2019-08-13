In short
The detective attached to Lugazi Police Station in Buikwe District alleged extorted a sum of 100,000 Shillings from a one Innocent Mwebaze, as an inducement not to register a case of obtaining money by false pretence which had been filed by one Violet Nakalyana.
Police Officer Charged For Extorting UGX 100,000
