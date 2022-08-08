Police Officer Pins Four Suspects over Murder of Senior SFC Officer

In short
Akello said that in the course of investigations, she found a pistol that belonged to the slain officer at the home of Olenga and a Sub Machine Gun with 15 rounds of ammunition which were hidden in a box and under the mattress.
Police Officer Pins Four Suspects over Murder of Senior SFC Officer8 Aug 2022, 19:13 Comments 72 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Brigadier Robert Freeman Mugabe Major Noel Mwesigye SFC
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.