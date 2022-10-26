Police Officer Remanded to Namalu Government Prison Over Theft of Exhibits

In short
Longole says they noticed that the waragi had disappeared on the October 19th, 2022, and they immediately opened a case of store breaking and theft. He said that their intelligence led to the arrest of their own officer who was spotted picking Jerricans of waragi from the stores where it had been kept.
Police Officer Remanded to Namalu Government Prison Over Theft of Exhibits26 Oct 2022, 23:25 Comments 76 Views Nakapiripirit, Uganda Crime Court Report
In short
Tagged with: breaking police stores police officer remanded stealing waragi
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.