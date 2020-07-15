In short
Asindua met his fate at Manibe Sub County headquarters on Tuesday morning as he and his brother only identified as Mawa rode on a numberless motorcycle to attend the funeral of their late father in Terego.
Police Officer Shoots Man's Toe for Failure to Wear Face Mask15 Jul 2020, 17:36 Comments 145 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: Arua CPS PSU W. Nile man shot for not putting on face mask
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.