Candia Stephen
17:47

Police Officer Shoots Man's Toe for Failure to Wear Face Mask

15 Jul 2020, 17:36 Comments 145 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Security Report
Bazil Asindua's Toe bleeding after he was reportedly shot with a bullet by Odong on Tuesday Morning

In short
Asindua met his fate at Manibe Sub County headquarters on Tuesday morning as he and his brother only identified as Mawa rode on a numberless motorcycle to attend the funeral of their late father in Terego.

 

Tagged with: Arua CPS PSU W. Nile man shot for not putting on face mask

