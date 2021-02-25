Sheema Police Arrest Own Officer for Shooting Suspect to Death

In short
Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Police spokesperson, says the deceased’s father, Charles Kahuhe filed a case of threatening violence at Kitagata police station on Tuesday evening. In his complaint, Kahuhe claimed that the deceased had threatened to kill him, his sibling and their casual labourer.
Sheema Police Arrest Own Officer for Shooting Suspect to Death25 Feb 2021, 09:47 Comments 139 Views Sheema District, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
