Police Officers Cautioned Against Acting Out of Anger

In short
Omara was on Wednesday addressing 168 officers who are undergoing a refresher training in crowd management at Masaka Police Primary School playground. He asked the trainees to always tame their temper regardless of the high level of provocations they are likely to face in the line of duty.
Police Officers Cautioned Against Acting Out of Anger23 Oct 2019, 20:01 Comments 95 Views Masaka, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Assistant Commissioner Sam Omala Refresher Training in Crowd Management Uganda Police Force
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.