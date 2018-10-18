Boda Boda Rider Sues Police Officers, Attorney General for Torture

In short
Through his lawyer Pace Advocates, Migadde says that he had gone to fuel his motorbike at a Pump Station when he was picked up by soldiers for allegedly wearing a red t-shirt resembling those used by People Power activists led Bobi Wine and handed over to the errant officers.
Boda Boda Rider Sues Police Officers, Attorney General for Torture18 Oct 2018, 07:18 Comments 118 Views Court Report
