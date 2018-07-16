Dear Jeanne
Drivers Decry Extortion on Entebbe Express Highway Top story

16 Jul 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Three police patrol vehicles were deployed to patrol the route that starts from Busega to Entebbe Road in Kajansi and Katabi two months ago. However, motorists are accusing the officers of extortion and terrorising them without any reason.

 

