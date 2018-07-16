In short
Three police patrol vehicles were deployed to patrol the route that starts from Busega to Entebbe Road in Kajansi and Katabi two months ago. However, motorists are accusing the officers of extortion and terrorising them without any reason.
Drivers Decry Extortion on Entebbe Express Highway
16 Jul 2018
Kampala, Uganda
A police officer extorting from a driver at Busega junction into the express highway Login to license this image from 1$.
