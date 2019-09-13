Police Officers in Kasese Arrested for Smuggling

In short
Twesige said the two were nabbed in a joint force of police and URA officials after they received a tip that they were using police ambulance UP 4908 to carry Caro light and Coco-pulp cosmetics which had been smuggled from the Democratic Republic of Congo into Uganda through the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha border.
Police Officers in Kasese Arrested for Smuggling13 Sep 2019, 18:36 Comments 224 Views Bwera, Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Crime Report
