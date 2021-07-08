Kato Joseph
Police Officers Ordered to Pull-off Number Plates of Cars Without Travel Permits

SSP Norman Musinga- KMP traffic commander

In short
Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, said there has been a tendency of drivers using access routes or driving very early in the morning to reach the city. Musinga said they have now decided to hunt for such vehicles in parking.

 

