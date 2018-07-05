Police Officers Fault Management on Promotions

In short
Several officers asked by URN after the meeting accepted the that promotion issue was tabled in the meeting as it has been irking many officers. However, many have hope that the new police leadership will address it.
Police Officers Fault Management on Promotions5 Jul 2018, 19:59 Comments 212 Views Mityana, Uganda Misc Security Report
Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, after meeting police officers in Wamala Region. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.