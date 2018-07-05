Christopher Kisekka
19:59

Police Officers Fault Management on Promotions

5 Jul 2018, 19:59 Comments 212 Views Mityana, Uganda Misc Security Report
Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, after meeting police officers in Wamala Region. Christopher Kisekka

Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, after meeting police officers in Wamala Region. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Several officers asked by URN after the meeting accepted the that promotion issue was tabled in the meeting as it has been irking many officers. However, many have hope that the new police leadership will address it.

 

Tagged with: police officers complain on pomotions long serving officers policy and guidline wamala region katonga region
Mentioned: igp igp martin okoth ochola uganda police force emilian kayima kayihura igg

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.