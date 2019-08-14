Police Officers Withdrawn from Kiwenda Post after Sustained Protests

In short
The suspect identified as Alex Lubiika died in a holding cell on Friday allegedly as a result of torture. He had been arrested on allegations of theft and handed over to the police by community members. But the police officers said a day later that the suspect had been beaten by a mob after the theft.
Police Officers Withdrawn from Kiwenda Post after Sustained Protests14 Aug 2019, 18:22 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.