Maxwell Ogwal Onep, RPC East Kyoga region warns the FDC from causing violence and follow the guidelines from the IGP's letter

In his October 24th 2018 letter issued on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Asuman Mugenyi, the Director of Operations Uganda Police Force raises no objection to the thanksgiving prayer and advises the organisers to secure a license for the venue from Soroti Municipality.