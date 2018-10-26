In short
In his October 24th 2018 letter issued on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Asuman Mugenyi, the Director of Operations Uganda Police Force raises no objection to the thanksgiving prayer and advises the organisers to secure a license for the venue from Soroti Municipality.
Police Okays Amuriat's Thanksgiving Party in Soroti26 Oct 2018, 15:10 Comments 116 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Report
Maxwell Ogwal Onep, RPC East Kyoga region warns the FDC from causing violence and follow the guidelines from the IGP's letter Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.