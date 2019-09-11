In short

Norbert Ochom, the Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson notes that officers from the Police Fire and Rescue team have been working round the clock to retrieve the bodies of the miners in vain. “The nature of the pit has failed the task. It is suspected that the pit is over 100 feet deep or more. Officer is still trying but now we have lost hope of getting them alive. Maybe a miracle may happen!” Ochom told Uganda Radio Network on Tuesday.