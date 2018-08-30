In short
Police Spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, says despite the fact that Zaake hasnt filed any formal complaint with Police, they are investigating the claims by the legislator that he was tortured by security officers.
Police Investigating Zaake's torture - Kayima Top story30 Aug 2018, 07:02 Comments 224 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
