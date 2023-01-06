Police Operations Commander Arrested for Selling Marijuana Exhibits

In short
Asiimwe, according to police sources, conducted an operation in areas of Masuulita, on Christmas eve, where he intercepted sacks of marijuana that were being transported to Kampala. However, he did not hand over the exhibits to the Officer in charge of Criminal Investigations.
Police Operations Commander Arrested for Selling Marijuana Exhibits6 Jan 2023, 12:16 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.