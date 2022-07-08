Mugisha James
17:28

Police Orders Lubiri High to Suspend its Young Vulgar Dancers

8 Jul 2022, 17:26 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga showing the bus movement to the journalists

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga showing the bus movement to the journalists

In short
“Thereafter upon their return to school, they will be counseled by probation officers in charge of the area on appropriate behaviour, and how to refocus their attention on learning," Enanga said.

 

Tagged with: Fred Enanga
Mentioned: Uganda Police lubiri high school

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.