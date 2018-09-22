Police Patrol Car Used as Ambulance in Nakapiripirit

In short
Nakapiripirit District Police Commander Paul Nangoli told URN that although the pick-up is not meant to serve as an ambulance, certain situations in the district have compelled them to change its roles.
Police Patrol Car Used as Ambulance in Nakapiripirit22 Sep 2018, 17:51 Comments 153 Views Nakapiripirit, Uganda Health Lifestyle Local government Analysis
In short
Tagged with: police pickup health centre iv ambulance john nangiro lcv nakapiripirit paul nangoli nakapiripirit dpc poor health service delivery
Mentioned: nakapiripirit district local government the ministry of health uganda the uganda police force
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.