Police Plans to Recruit More 1000 Officers in 2019

In short
The force is expected to conduct a mini recruitment exercise to fill the vacant positions. A reliable source privy to the discussions of PAC told URN that the decision to only recruit the 1000 officers is based on the current backlog of freshly recruited officers and policemen who have yet to be passed out and deployed.
Police Plans to Recruit More 1000 Officers in 201919 Nov 2018, 12:57 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The police Policy and Advisory Committee (PAC) sitting during one of their monthly meetings Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.